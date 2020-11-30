Bigg Boss 14: Check out the nominated contestants for THIS week!

MUMBAI: This week is one of the most crucial weeks of Bigg Boss, as whoever is evicted won’t be able to make it to the finale.

Bigg Boss brought a twist in the game and nominations. He gave the contestants a task where they had to reveal the most painful and hidden secrets of their life, and whoever wins the task would be saved and the rest would get nominated.

As per media reports, Eijaz Khan won the task and became the first finalist of the show. He also won the immunity stone from Rubina.

The rest of the contestants of the Bigg Boss house are thus nominated.

So the nominated contestants for this week are Kavita, Rubina, Abhinav, Rahul, Nikki, Jasmin, and Aly. It will be a very tough call for viewers to vote and choose, as they all are pretty strong contestants.

According to how they are playing the game, Kavita and Abhinav can be at the bottom. Rahul, Nikki, Jasmin, and Aly are really strong in the game and have a massive fan following.

Well, it will be interesting to see what new task Bigg Boss reveals for the contestants to save themselves.

Who do you think will leave?

