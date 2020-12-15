BIGG BOSS 14: Check out the nominated contestants for THIS week

MUMBAI: Every week the contestants try to save themselves from the nominations and try to accomplish the immunity task given by Bigg Boss.

This week also Bigg Boss gave a very different way of nominating the contestants where they had to take a name and put a stamp of Reject on their face.

The contestants had votes maximum for Ejaz and Arshi Khan’s name then followed by Manu and Abhinav.

Now as per the media reports it seems that Arshi, Ejaz, Abhinav, Manu and Kashmera are nominated this week.

The nomination list has two present contestants and three challengers and all are strong contestants of the show and have marked their presence since day one.

Among these, if someone's play is a little low it's Abhinav and Manu who might be in the bottom two but there is no confirmation about the same.

Though Abhinav has improved his game still he needs to be a little strong, he has definitely made a huge fan following for himself.

Well, it’s a tough choice for these contestants to choose who deserves to be in the game or no.

What do you think about who will in the danger zone and who will be evicted?

