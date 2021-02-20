Bigg Boss 14: Comedian Bharti Singh reveals she has seen Rakhi Sawan's mystery husband Ritesh; read more

MUMBAI: Bgg Boss 14's finalist Rakhi Sawant's married life has been controversial. The actress has been claiming to be married to a rich businessman Ritesh. However, the identity of her husband has become a big mystery. In the past, Rakhi's mother Jaya Sawant and brother Rakesh Sawant both have confirmed her marriage, but contestants like Rahul Mahajan have always questioned her marriage. And now, in the latest episode, comedienne Bharti Singh has confirmed the news of Rakhi's marriage and has revealed that she has seen Ritesh on a video call.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the house to play some fun activities and tasks with the Top 5 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant. During the show, when Haarsh talked about Rakhi's husband, Bharti revealed that she had seen Ritesh on a video call and Rakhi also confirmed the same.

This is the first time when someone apart from Rakhi's family has confirmed about Ritesh's existence. The show also saw Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who looked dapper and asked some interesting questions to the housemates.

Bigg Boss 14 will get it's winner on February 21st and the celebrations for the grand finale have already kick-started. During the weekend ka vaar episode, the Top 5 contestants will witness their journeys in the show and will be seen getting emotional.

