Bigg Boss 14: Confessing to miss Eijaz Khan incase he gets eliminated this week, BB 14 inmate Pavitra Punia admits to not feeling bad if she has to leave the house instead 

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who were at loggerheads till a few days ago have once again started to get along.

Pavitra is nominated this week and she was seen discussing with Eijaz that she feels she is going to get eliminated this week.

She further says that she won't feel bad if she goes home now.

She would have felt bad, had she got evicted earlier as she was attached to the house, but not now.

Pavitra confesses in front of Eijaz that she is going to miss only one person from the house and that's him.

Later, the two were seen enjoying each other's company and Pavitra was seen rubbing on Eijaz's injured shoulder and he liked it. She discussed with Eijaz if he would meet her after the show in the outside world. Eijaz also shared his feelings with her.

During one of the tasks, while Abhinav and Rubina were practising their act, Eijaz and Pavitra were busy lying in each other's arms and Abhinav teasingly asked them to concentrate on the jingles.

Eijaz and Pavitra's relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs.

While Eijaz was initially maintaining a distance from Pavitra, he later confessed his feelings for her and even stated that he would take her to meet his father, but then Pavitra took two steps back, which came as a shocker for Eijaz.

He still maintained a good bond with Pavitra.

However, during the 'Box Task' for captaincy, the two had a major fall-out.

