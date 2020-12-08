Bigg Boss 14: Contestants all set to destroy each other's stalls in THIS new task; read more

MUMBAI: The makers of Season 14 of The Bigg Boss are leaving no stone unturned to raise up the entertainment quotient of the show. After shocking the audience with back-to-back eliminations, the makers are now raising the drama and the entertainment quotient with the help of former contestants Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta. Amidst all this, Bigg Boss has assigned a new task to the housemates where the house will be divided into two parts - Red shop team and white shop team, and they will be destroying each other's stalls in order to win the task.

According to the recent reports the contestants will have to destroy the stalls of the other team with mud. The first team consists of Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav Shukla and Arshi Khan while the second team comprises of Vikas Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Kashmera Shah, whereas Manu Punjabi is the sanchalak of the task. Knowing that the tasks always sees a fight and disagreement, we wonder who will lock horns with whom. Other than that, they are also competing with each other to become the captain of the house.

With Rahul being declared the King of the house, he has to choose a captain among the contestants who are leaving no stones unturned to convince him. The games are all in full swing and the Challengers and the existing contestants have already started to form new teams.

Also read: Swastik Productions to launch a webseries based on the rise of Mahishmati kingdom on Netflix!

#Exclusive Task in the house



Contestants have destroy stalls of other team by Mud

Red shop Team - Eijaz, Rahul, Abhinav and Arshi



White shop team - Vikas, jasmin, rubina and Kashmera#ManuPunjabi is Sanchalak of task — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 8, 2020

However, one of the Bigg Boss fan pages claimed that Rahul Mahajan has selected Manu Punjabi as the next captain of the house. Meanwhile, after Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli was the latest contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Also read: Navneet Srivastav bags ALTBalaji’s web-series Who’s Your Daddy 2

Well, this raises up the excitement for the show even more.

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: spotboye