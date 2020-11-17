Bigg Boss 14: Crack in Eijaz and Pavitra’s relationship as the actress feels that Eijaz is using her in the game

MUMBAI: Pavitra and Eijaz have created a great bond of friendship and camaraderie with each other and are often seen engaging in fun banter and conversations.

Their love and hate relationship is loved by the audiences, and they love watching them together. Any celebrity who comes on the show talks about them.

Recently, during the nomination task, Eijaz Khan saved Pavitra by destroying the photos of his dogs which meant everything to him.

But time and again the two have some of the other differences and then the relationship gets strained.

This time during the weekend ka vaar, Ejaz and told Pavitra is like the Diwali cracker (chakri) which means that she is on two sides, which once again irked Pavitra.

She was seen telling Nikki that she is understanding Ejaz’s game and she feels like she is been used by him in the game. She further says that she has always stood for Ejaz and every time in a task or anything Ejaz changes his stance.

Pavitra reveals that she won’t leave him and he doesn’t know who the real Pavitra is.

When Ejaz goes and tries to talk to her the latter says that Ejaz is only a good friend and that there are no strings attached and no feelings as such.

Eijaz is taking back by what she has said and doesn’t understand what has happened, but this time Pavitra is very clear about her decision.

What do you think, would Pavitra and Ejaz patch up and this misunderstanding will be cleared?

