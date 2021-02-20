Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Rubina Diliak 'cunning' and Nikki Tamboli as 'ill-behaved'; read more

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee didn't win Bigg Boss 14 but she's not brooding about it and she's ready to air her views about the contestants who remain inside. This is her opinion about Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant.

Rubina Dilaik: She is a very cunning girl. Duniya ki saari bi***ing and back-biting wohi karti hai. And then she feigns ignorance and innocence.



Aly Goni: He is nice. He's playing his cards alright but he's upfront about his likes and dislikes. He does bi**ch but who doesn't? But he certainly does not do anything behind your back like Rubina does.

Rakhi Sawant: She is a fantastic human being. Woh todh-mod ke baat nahi kar sakti, that's her drawback. But then, isn't it such people only who have a fully clean heart? The person who does wrong and then plays with words to prove him/herself innocent is nothing but cunning, isn't it?

Nikki Tamboli: She is an ill-behaved person. She has just clung on to Rubina and come into the last five. She herself says that she didn't see herself till wherever she has reached in the show. She has no respect for anybody. She feels she is the chosen one and lives under the impression that the more bad you behave on the show, the better chances you have of emerging as winner.

Rahul Vaidya: He has chalked out his route and he has his fair share of strategies, but I think he has compromised on his self-respect in return. Arshi Khan and Nikki spoke very badly to and about him but after some time, he was fine with them."

Who does Devoleena want as the winner? Its' being said that it's now a one-on-one battle between Rubina and Rahul. "I don't believe in bhed-chaal.

I don't think Rubina and Nikki deserve to win. I know the fan-base plays a large role in determining the end result but based on who has played the game better, my choice for the winner is either Rahul or Rakhi. On similar grounds, I wouldn't consider Rubina and Nikki even in the Top 3," the Gopi of 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' concluded.

