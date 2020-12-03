Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee massively trolled as 'Pottylena' by fans of Nikki Tamboli; Read On to know why

MUMBAI: Seems like fans know no boundaries when it comes to safeguarding their queen's reputation. As recently, Twitter became a war zone when actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee took over social media to comment on Nikki's image with her hateful tweet. But Nikki's army left no stones unturned to give it right back to Miss Bhattacharjee by trending 'pottylena' on social media. It all started when Bigg Boss 13 contestant made a tweet where she called Nikki 'dumboli'. Devoleena also questioned why Nikki Tamboli is so inquisitive about the reason behind Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla deciding to opt for divorce.

But just after the tweet, Twitteratis came forward in extreme rage for Devoleena and showed immense love and support for Miss Tamboli. A user commented, "First time mujhe devo ki Tweet bua laga But ye Apka Soch hai Aoki marzi h waisa Hame bhi ye fake laga warna Nikki sahi thi babu sona karte the ate hi Aur abhi ye drama Haha", while another one wrote, "Ek number ki pagal ho tum pottylena apne season mein toh kuch kiya nahi abdi aye #NikkiTamboli ko bolne waali and that too woh ek task tha #ShowstopperNikki".

Tamboli tumko kya karna hai kyun woh seperate hona chahte the...Bartan maajhne jaogi...Tamboli dumboli.. #bb14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, as the show is coming to its finale, it is said that Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla have become the top finalists of Bigg Boss 14.

Well, seems like the game is getting nastier, and its like a war zone amongst fans of different contestants.

