Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee misses Rakhi Sawant and calls her 'Entertainment Package' after her eviction from the show

MUMBAI: With only a week to go for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, the race to win the show is now more intense than ever before. In last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Salman Khan announce that Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been evicted. Devoleena had entered the BB house as Eijaz Khan’s proxy, which meant that Eijaz is now out of the race. During her brief time in Bigg Boss 14, Devoleena and Rakhi Sawant became good friends, and now, post-eviction, Devoleena is missing her ‘entertainment package’.

In a recently released promo, Rakhi can be seen talking to God, and saying that she wants to be the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi, as usual, is entertaining her fans with her hilarious antics, and she can be seen saying, “Hey parmeshwar, stage tak pohocha do. Second runner up me daal do, fir jeete koi bhi. Aap soch rahe hoge Rakhi teri bohot laalach badh rahi hai day by day. Aap meri jagah hote toh kya karte prabhu?” Further, Rakhi can be seen pretending to type an email to God about sending her to the finale, and making her the runner up.

Also read: Bigg Boss fame Saba Khan and Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz collaborate for a project

Devoleena has reacted to this video, and has wished Rakhi all the best. “Oh god i miss my entertainment package...Wish you all the luck #RakhiSawant. #BB14,” wrote Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Oh god i miss my entertainment package...Wish you all the luck #RakhiSawant #BB14 https://t.co/TbPhQ17rr6 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 15, 2021

Currently, only 5 housemates are left inside Bigg Boss 14- Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. With just a week to go for the finale, the excitement among fans is at its peak.

Also read: It's a wrap for Indiawaali Maa; Sheen Das AKA Cheenama reveals what she will miss the most about her character

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: spotboye