Bigg Boss 14: Did Ekta Kapoor reveal why Jasmin Bhasin didn't continue with the Naagin series ?

MUMBAI: Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss have always been very entertaining and filled with lots of masti and fun. Host Salman Khan makes it rather interesting.

Sometimes, we have special celebrity guests coming on the show, who then interact with Salman and the contestants.

Last weekend, ace producer Ekta Kapoor had come on the show and increased the entertainment quotient.

She gave the housemates tasks and had the special power of giving the immunity stone to one of them and save them from the nominations.

Remember the incident and fight that took place between Rahul and Jasmin? The latter was seen crying and losing her control on the show. Owing to that incident, Ekta told Jasmin that if you had cried this way during Naagin, then maybe you would have still been the Naagin on the show.

Moreover, in one of the tasks, the contestants had to act like each other in the given circumstances and the fights that had happened on the show.

When it was Jasmin’s turn, she had to enact the way Abhinav is in the house and she acts so well and so precisely with the body language and dialogues that Ekta Kapoor is impressed.

Post the performance Ekta told Jasmin to come out as a winner. Did she give a hint that she wants to work with her again?

What do you think? Do let us know in the comments section below!

No doubt that Jasmin is a pretty good actress and one of the strong contestants of the shows.

