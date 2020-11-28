Bigg Boss 14: Did Salman Khan call Jasmine a puppet of Aly?

MUMBAI: When Aly had entered Bigg Boss 14 house, he told the housemates that he had come on the show for Jasmine and that in the entire game he would be standing by her.

Those who follow the game would have noticed that in every task Jasmine and Aly are together and Jasmine always listens to Aly, and for that matter, she even went against her friends Rubina and Abhinav.

In the previous task, we have seen how during the task Jasmine went against Rubina, though it was only her decision, it looked like she was listening to Aly.

Now, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman picked up Jasmine and told her that she should be playing the game by herself and not follow Aly as she is looking like a puppet.

Jasmine did defend herself and said that she is playing for herself but seems like something else is coming out.

The fans seem to have also agreed with Salman Khan and have said that she is indeed looking like a puppet and that Salman is right about it. Some have also said that it’s high time she played the game on her own.

