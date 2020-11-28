Bigg Boss 14: Did Salman Khan lash out at Aly Goni for his fight with Kavita?

MUMBAI: This week has been very heavy for Aly Goni as he had one of the biggest tiffs with Kavita where he lost his cool and hurt the actress unintentionally, and to punish him, Bigg Boss nominated him directly for the eviction.

During the fight, both Kavita and Aly lost the plot and said a lot of personal things to each other.

Everyone is waiting for tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see what the host Salman Khan opines on the previous episodes and the performance of the contestants. Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are also popular because the Bollywood star also tells them where they went wrong and guides them on how to move ahead in the game.

The fight between Aly and Kavita plus Rubina and Jasmine’s friendship going for a toss, this week a lot has happened.

Now, as per media reports, it seems that Salman did lash out at Aly for his aggressive behaviour and the things he did in anger.

Though we are sure that Aly must have put forth his points and in the fight Kavita too was wrong, it would be interesting to see what Salman told Kavita.

What are your thoughts about the fight between Aly and Kavita and who do you think was wrong? Do let us know in the comment section below.

