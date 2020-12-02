Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar denies entering as VIP Guest, Is Rahul Vaidya's proposal the reason?

MUMBAI: TV actress Disha Parmar may not have been a part of Bigg Boss 14 but she has been making a constant buzz, all thanks to Rahul Vaidya, who openly proposed the lady on national television on her birthday. Though Disha has not replied to his proposal officially but hinted about her mutual feelings for the singer many times in her post.

The popular actress was approached to enter the show with other VIP guests and be a part of it for a while. But Disha has refused the offer.

Disha was quite frank about her decision as said, "I have been approached for a few seasons! But I don’t think I can be a good contestant for the show! Am a very boring person."

When asked if Rahul is the reason she said no for entering this year, Disha quipped, "No, it was not because of him. I said No in general for the show."

Well, Disha's entry must have definitely got an interesting twist in the show. Especially for those who are going gaga over her and Rahul Vaidya's love story. Many eyes are waiting to see them together after his proposal and know her reaction to it.

Whereas Rahul's mother has already given a green signal to Disha as her daughter-in-law. In a statement to the media, she had said, "Am happy for Rahul. His sudden proposal surprised me as well but I am glad Disha is the one he has chosen. She is an extremely sweet girl and I am fond of her. The rest I can comment on or rather he can comment on only when he comes out of the house. We will sit and talk as family."

Also, Rahul's friend Megha Israni in an exclusive interview with us had revealed, "I think she is overwhelmed but at the same time a little shocked. It's her birthday and I don't feel any girl would have got a better birthday gift than this. Hamare ladke ne mauke pe chauka maar hi diya hai (smiles)."

Meanwhile, a few ex-contestants like Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi will be making an entry soon to get a new turn in the show.

