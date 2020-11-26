Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan calls Nikki Tamboli 'Chor' for stealing!

MUMBAI: The game is getting tougher for every contestant in the Bigg Boss 14 house as the days are passing by. The viewers are seeing how the equation between the contestants change in order to save themselves from the nomination and survive in the house.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how contestants have turned out to be against each other after Bigg Boss announced the partition in the house.

Nikki Tamboli will be seen stealing her makeup essentials which will irk Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla.

Eijaz asks Nikki to leave but she is adamant and refuses to do so.

Eijaz takes away her blanket and pillow but Nikki acts stubborn and sleeps there on the bed.

Take a look:

Eijaz tags her as 'Chor' for stealing stuff and lying about having a fever.

Well, the dynamics in the house have changed in no time and the viewers are getting to see the true colours of the contestants.

