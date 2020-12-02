Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan calls Rahul Vaidya 'Aly junior', read to know why...

MUMBAI: In the last night's (December 1) episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan was seen speaking to Abhinav Shukla over their morning tea.

Eijaz was speaking about Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya. Eijaz tells Abhinav, “Kavita has made many mistakes and she is not ashamed of it. There are many issues about this guy (hinting at Rahul) that we don’t know.”.

With Abhinav wanting to know further, Eijaz adds, “He is insecure about his masculinity. He is envious of (points towards himself and Abhinav) attention nahi milta hai, better looking, alpha, alpha…who is he following? Aly ko follow kar raha hai. He is becoming 'Aly Junior'. If Aly gets tanned, he will get tanned. If Aly does workout, he will work out. Both will drink coffee together.”.

Admitting the same, Abhinav adds, “Yes, he does have issues.”.

In the previous task, when major revelations were made by the contestants about their dark past, Rahul stood by Eijaz’s story.

Rahul even paired up with Eijaz in the elimination task.

Both Eijaz and Rahul had faced questions about their behaviour on the show and about using other people for their advantage. They counted the time together and even won it being closest to the given time. Upon winning the task, Rahul requests Eijaz to give a congratulatory hug.

Jasmin and Aly share an emotional time as they see the possibility of either of them being evicted from the house. They lost the task as they counted 20 mins beyond the given time.

Credit: Bombay Times