Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan says he deserved to be a finalist

MUMBAI: The finale of Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer. The audience is eagerly waiting for Salman Khan to announce the name of the winner. Recently, contestant Eijaz Khan he had to leave mid-way due to work commitments. After the actor's exit, Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered as his proxy. It was recently when Devoleena was evicted, making it impossible for Eijaz to be a part of the finalists.

Speaking with ETimes, Eijaz said he deserved to be a finalist and mentioned he wanted to be the person to switch off the lights of the Bigg Boss 14 house. He said, “There are different reasons why my journey inside the Bigg Boss house came to an end sooner than anyone expected. I really thought, with all humility, I deserved to be a Bigg Boss finalist! Agar mujhse ya kisi aur se bhi poocho, they all saw me as a finalist. I wanted to be the person jo Bigg Boss ki lights ko switch off kare. My heart really broke when I couldn't be one of the show finalists."

He added, "The makers of the show will always keep the show's interest the highest priority. I finished off my work on February 6 and the makers knew about it. So even though, as much as I would have liked to be inside the house, I would still have to finish the quarantine period and then there would have been hardly any days left for the show to end.”

Credits: SpotboyE