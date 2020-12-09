Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's brother pours in immense love and wishes for former's victory

MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan is currently one of the top contenders for Bigg Boss 14. The actor who started in music videos has come a long way to becoming a superstar on television.

Known for his aggression on the reality show, Eijaz's journey inside has been quite an interesting one. From his love angle with Pavitra Punia to his obsession for tasks and the recent revelation of his childhood trauma which left us gutted, Eijaz has been leaving a noted impression.

In a recent interview with his brother Imran Khan, the latter was seen all hearts for his brother's journey.

On being asked about Eijaz's crucial revelation regarding his childhood trauma before the national television, Imran said, "Every time Eijaz breaks down, it’s hard to watch for me and my sister. But he’s tough and we know he’ll overcome things, like always. It was tough to hear and watch him in pain when he spoke about his childhood trauma recently. It was heartbreaking for us, but he’s a tough guy.".

"My brother has a very big heart. He’s extremely compassionate and understanding. He’s easy to love because he’s very generous with his affections. I was happy to see that he had good support.", Imran expressed his take on Eijaz-Pavitra's in-house bonding.

Regarding Eijaz and Kavita Kaushik's ugly verbal spat, Imran expressed, "A lot has been said on the subject already and I don’t have much to add to it. It’s unfortunate that things turned out that way on the show. I hope that both of them can bury their differences, carry on with their lives and be friends at some point.".

On Eijaz's obsession with claiming the show's victory-title, Imran opens up saying, "Eijaz is a very disciplined and focused person. If he’s decided to give his best to the show, he’s going to do that. It’s his commitment to the show and a lot of people tend to misunderstand that as his obsession. He’s passionate about everything he takes up and that’s what he’s doing. He’s just giving it his best.".

On being countered about Eijaz's loyalty in the game, Imran asserted, "He’s always fair and does what he feels is fair. Interpretations for rules are subjective and I can clearly see that he does what he feels fit. He just follows his heart.".

Regarding Eijaz-Jaan's bond going kaput in the end, Imran revealed, "I don’t agree that their bond has gone kaput. The game may have driven them in different directions but from how I know Eijaz, he loves his friends and his people. Jaan and Eijaz’s bond is going to last forever.".

On being asked about Eijaz's capability for being the season's first finalist, Imran expressed, "I’m extremely proud of him. His journey through the show has been amazing. He deserves every bit of being a finalist. In spite of all the pressures and stress, he’s held his ground and been dedicated, fair and committed. He’s been honest and he deserves to be a finalist. I miss him and I’m extremely proud of him.".

Credit: Pinkvilla