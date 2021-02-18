Bigg Boss 14: Evicted contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee jumps to Rakhi Sawant's defence; read on to know what she says

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a proxy of Eijaz Khan. She stayed in the house for a few weeks, however, due to less number of votes, she got evicted from the show. Her eviction also meant that Eijaz Khan is also out of the game. When inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee became really good friends with Rakhi Sawant. They were often seen discussing life and more. Post eviction, Devoleena only has good things to say about Rakhi.

Devoleena stated that Rakhi Sawant says mean things but she does not mean them. The Saath Nibhaana Sathiya actress was quoted saying, "People judge Rakhi Sawant a lot, that too without knowing her. Once a person gets to know her then they will understand that what a wonderful human being she is. I won’t deny that she says a lot of things in rage, but she doesn’t have any bad intentions behind it. Moreover, jo wo bolti hain zaruri nahi hai that she means it that way."

Devoleena also said that Rakhi's life journey is commendable. "Sitting with her and talking about her life and experiences she has gained over the years is so inspiring. It is commendable," she stated.

Even on social media, Devoleena has been rooting for Rakhi Sawant. Sharing her videos, Devoleena called Rakhi Sawant an entertainment package. Will Rakhi win the show? Let's wait and watch.

