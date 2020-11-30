Bigg Boss 14: Ex-contestants Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, and Arshi Khan to enter as challengers post the finale

MUMBAI: It's been almost two months since Bigg Boss 14 began, and the show has average TRP ratings but is doing pretty well when it comes to OTT (Voot) viewership.

During this weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan announced that the finale will be held in two weeks, after which only four contestants from this season will remain in the house. They will be joined by challengers.

Let's rewind a bit to season 8, which also had a mid-season finale. After that, challengers (ex-contestants) had entered the show and played with the current contestants.

Once again, it’s happening this season. Ex-contestants will be entering the show.

Have a look at the contestants who will be entering the show.

Rakhi Sawant (Bigg Boss Season 1)

Rakhi was one of the most controversial contestants of the Bigg Boss house. She had participated in the first-ever version of Indian Bigg Boss and had managed to be on the show for a very long time. Once again, the actress is set to enter the house as a challenger and will be playing along with the current contestants.

Kashmera Shah (Season 1)

Kashmera was a part of Bigg Boss Season 1 where she was one of the strongest contestants, and her sudden elimination from the show shocked many. Back then she had grabbed the headlines for her friendship and fall out with Rakhi on the show, and with her entry in BB house, it will be interesting to see both of them together.

Vikas Gupta (Season 11)

Vikas has been called the mastermind of this game, as until now, no on is been able to match up to the way he played. He was one of the strongest and best players of Bigg Boss and was the third runner-up of the show. He too will be entering this season as a challenger.

Rahul Mahajan (Season 2)

Season 2 was probably the second most successful season of Bigg Boss, the first being season 13. Rahul was one of the contestants and also emerged as the finalist. He had entered the show as a challenger in Season 8 and will be entering this season.

Manu Punjabi

Manu was one of the contestants in season 10 where the concept was of celebrities versus commoners. Manu was one of the latter. He was really good at his game and grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Manveer. He was the first runner-up of the show.

Arshi Khan (Season 11)

Arshi was one of the most popular contestants of Season 11 and had grabbed the headlines for her fights with Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde and for her friendship with Vikas Gupta. She too will be entering the show as a challenger.

Well, it will be interesting to see how these ex-contestants will be playing the game all over again.

