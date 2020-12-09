Bigg Boss 14: Ex-Toofani Senior Hina Khan roots for Rubina Dilaik's victory by indirectly claiming her a WINNER

MUMBAI: TV actress Rubina Dilaik has been among one of the most talked-about Bigg Boss 14 contestants, ever since the show began. She entered the show with husband Abhinav Shukla and has now inched close to the show's finale.

Well, Rubina's crazy fan-following needs no introduction. Every day, we come across some of the other hashtag, dedicated to her, trending on Twitter.

Now, it appears that former contestant and Bigg Boss 14 senior Hina Khan is supporting Rubina Dilaik as well. In an interview clip of the Naagin actress shared through a Bigg Boss fan's account, we could see her heaping praise on the Shakti actress, stating how she's playing extremely well.

Hina could be heard saying, "She is doing so well. Woh jo aise nikhar ke aa rahi hai, ubhar ke aa rahi hai. She is doing ao well. I think is baar mein thodi bahut tippani isiliye de rahi hoon kyun ki main ghar ke andar reh ke aayi hoon toh, otherwise mera koi view nahi hota Bigg Boss ko leke. Rubina is really doing well. Woh ek shadbo ki dhani pehli baat woh itni hai aur main jaate jaate ek baar unko bol ke aayi thi ki aap bahut accha bolti hai, par kaha, kitna bolna hai yeh bahut zaruri hai aapko samajhna. Toh woh bhi shayad woh kar rahi hai.".

She even went on to say that she sees a potential winner in Rubina. "Woh bahut accha kar rahi hai, she's really doing well. I have told her in the house ki I see a winner in you. Aur is waqt toh jo akhri chaar contestants ghar ke andar hai, they all four are doing so well.", added Hina.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episodes of BB 14 will see Rubina locking horns with the challengers amid a task over the next captaincy.

Credit: SpoyboyE