Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni UNWELL and tests NEGATIVE for COVID-19; fans make him trend on twitter

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been enjoying the hype and recognition that the show provided them. The duo is often papped together.

Well, the buzz is that Aly is not keeping well. He took to his Instagram stories and informed his fans that he isn’t fasting today (Since Ramadan is going on) because he is not feeling well. He also asked his fans to pray for him.

Have a look at the picture:

Later, Aly posted a video thanking his fans for the lovely wishes and also informed them that he took the COVID 19 test and it thankfully came out to be negative. He also mentioned that people should look closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and act accordingly without any delay.

Have a look at the video:

Well, the #AlySquad posted wishes for him on twitter and also made it a trend. #GetWellSoon Aly has been trending on twitter for a while now.

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to Aly.

