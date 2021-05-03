Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin opens up on having suicidal thoughts

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is enjoying her newfound fame. Thanks to Bigg Boss 14, she and Aly Goni have become inseparable.Recently, Jasmin opened up on experiencing suicidal thoughts during her stint in the reality show.The actress said she was a victim of excessive negative thoughts and self-doubt. It was during her struggling days, and she managed to overcome it with determination. Every rejection in the audition took Jasmin in a loop of unpleasant thoughts.She said, “I went through that zone long ago in my life, when I had come to Mumbai and I was struggling. Woh ladai meri khud ke saath thi because kahin na kahin (It was a battle that I had to fight against myself because somewhere) I was losing confidence in myself. I thought I am flawed, my skin has flaws, I don’t look good and that’s why I face rejections every day.”She added, “For me, the learning point is, you need to end that battle with yourself first. You need to accept yourself the way you are. You need to accept your flaws because your flaws make you unique and different from others, otherwise, we will all look like the same dolls in a toy shop. As long as you feel confident about yourself and have this determination that ‘This is what I want to do, I will make sure I do it, at least I will give my 100% so that I do not feel guilty that I did not make that attempt’, nothing and nobody can stop you."Credits: Koimoi