Bigg Boss 14: Fans call Jasmin Bhasin ‘Naagin’ after she backstabs best-friend Rubina Dilaik; Aly Goni receives the flak too

Well, Bigg Boss is a show wherein the celebrities are continuously under public scrutiny. Almost everything they say or do gets judged by the audiences. (Read here: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin proves why her kindness isn’t weakness in the vicious Bigg Boss game)

Currently, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are contesting for captaincy’s claimant.

Jasmin Bhasin has been friends with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla from the beginning. While Aly found a friend in Rahul since the time he entered the show.

Since a few days, a mild crack between Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin’s friendship can be seen. It all started in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein Jasmin said that Rubina has superiority complex. Even in the nomination task, Jasmin preferred to choose Rahul Vaidya over Rubina.

Now, in the captaincy task, Jasmin and Aly will shift their loyalties and will support Rahul. The room of the same has been out and fans are furious on Jasmin and Aly for backstabbing Rubina Dilaik. Few fans have called Jasmin ‘Naagin’ for changing her priorities while others have termed Jasmin and Aly as ‘dhokebaaz’.

Have a look at the promo and the comments below.

