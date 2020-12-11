Bigg Boss 14: Fans compare Aly and Jasmin’s meeting to Siddarth Shukla and Shehnaaz’s meeting in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Aly and Jasmin are two big names in the world of television, and the two recently grabbed the headlines for their stint in the Bigg Boss house.

There are rumours doing the rounds that Aly and Jasmin are in a relationship, though there is no confirmation about the same.

Recently, Aly sacrificed his game in the Bigg Boss house, as he and Jasmin lost a task and had to choose who will stay and who will get evicted.

Aly decided to leave, and Jasmin has become the finalist of the show. The two are best of friends and share unconditional love.

In today’s episode, Aly will reenter the house, where he will be waiting in the confession room. Jasmin is called inside and is surprised to see Aly. She gives him a tight hug, whereas Aly gives her a kiss on her forehead.

The meeting is filled with lots of love, care, and true friendship, and reminds fans of Sidnaaz.

In Bigg Boss 13, after Siddarth had to leave the house for the hospital owing to his deteriorating health, he returned in a similar manner.

Fans have compared both the meetings and have said that Aly and Jasmin’s meeting just feels like Sidnaaz meeting after a long time.

They have come commented saying that both look cute together and it's tough to say who makes a better pair, Aly and Jasmin or Siddarth and Shehnaaz.

Since Aly is back, it will be interesting to see how the game goes from here!

