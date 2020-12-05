Bigg Boss 14: Fans fume in anger after Rahul Vaidya's eviction from the show, trend 'NO RAHUL NO BB14' on Twitter

MUMBAI: As the finale is jetting close a lot of masala is Post Aly Goni's elimination, Kavita Kaushik self-eliminated herself as she stepped out of the house from the main door after a fight with Rubina Dilaik. Today morning, reports suggested that Nikki Tamboli has been eliminated from the house. Singer Rahul Vaidya too has been evicted. A new promo of Bigg Boss 14 suggests that Rahul took an exit from the show stating that he cannot stay away from his parents any longer. However, his fans are not happy.

In the promo video, we see host Salman Khan questioning Rahul Vaidya over his lack of enthusiasm and dedication towards the game. In the Shark Task, Rahul did not put any effort into and accepted his defeat. Salman Khan reprimanded him for the same and asked Rahul to leave the house. Now, the singer's fans are trending 'NO RAHUL NO BB14' on Twitter.

A fan tweeted, "He is self made man. Nothing will stop him reaching at top. NO RAHUL NO BB14." Another one wrote, "He is the HIGHEST TRENDING CONTESTANT THIS SEASON! So basically makers have evicted the best and is going to make this season even more FLOP! NO RAHUL NO BB14." Check out a few tweets below:

With Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli's eliminations, the contestants who have managed to make it to the top four are Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik. Now, the challengers Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta and others are going to enter the house

It would be interesting to see how the challengers will up the game

