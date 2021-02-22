BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Aly Goni comes out clear on his bond with Rubina

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss as come to an end and Rubina was declared as the winner of the show. Aly was one of the strongest contestants of the show and he fought all odds and became the finalist of the show.

The Yeh Hai Mohabaatein actor emerged as the fourth runner up of the show owing to getting fewer votes.

This season has witnessed highs and lows amongst the various contestants. Relationships have always played an intrinsic part in all the seasons of Bigg Boss. Aly has never let anyone decipher his equation with Rubina.

Even though his lady love Jasmin didn’t share oh so nice equation with Rubina, but Aly is very clear about his bond with Rubina.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni rescues Rubina Dilaik as she slips and falls into the swimming pool)

Post the finale Aly interacted with the media and he confidently said that his relationships are solely based on his decisions and aren’t influenced by any.

We hope this camaraderie continues off the confines of the BB house!!

But Aly has always been true to his relationships be it with Rahul where he almost sacrificed his game and played for others or even taking Rubina as his sister.

Many housemates tried to break his bond with Rubina but all attempts were vain and they both stood strong for each other.

Well, that only time an answer. Keep watching www.tellychakkar.com for more such interesting updates.

(ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 14: THIS is what Aly and Rubina will do after exiting from the Bigg Boss house)