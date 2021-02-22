Bigg Boss 14 finale: Congratulations! Rubina Dilaik is the winner!

MUMBAI: Finally, it is the end of Bigg Boss 14, as Rubina emerges as the winner of the show. She was a deserving contestant, as she played the game since day one.

Since her entry, she marked her presence in the house as well in the minds of the audiences.

She was one of the few contestants who was picked on every weekend by Salman Khan and bashed for her behaviour and mistakes, but the actress fought it out with a lot of dignity and poise.

Rubina’s journey has been a rollercoaster ride in the BB house. From her disagreements with almost all the contestants to her fights with Rahul, she has fought every battle all alone and has emerged stronger.

Many Bollywood celebrities also have supported the actress and have called her a strong woman who is not afraid to put her points.

Moreover, her fans have unconditionally supported her and finally brought victory to the Shakti actress.

They have been trending her online and broken records with the number of tweets at every step. They have supported her and helped her win.

The audiences also loved her chemistry and game with husband Abhinav, where she always put him ahead and said that she had to win for him.

She also grabbed the headlines for her fallout with Jasmin, with whom she had a beautiful friendship initially. But during a task, things went bad between them and the friendship turned sour.

During the finale week, the contestants did try to put her down, but nothing could stop Rubina’s victory. Today, she has taken the trophy home and become the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

Well, all you Rubina fans, it’s time for you’ll to party as this win is also because of your hard work and dedication towards the actress.

