BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Nikki Tamboli becomes the second runner up of #BiggBoss14

MUMBAI: Finally, it is the end of Bigg Boss 14, as Rubina emerges as the winner of the show. Nikki Tamboli was one of the strongest contestants of the house.

From being the first confirmed sadasya to being the first finalist of the show Nikki Tamboli surely gave her heart and soul to Bigg Boss leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans.

Nikki was never seen complaining or playing any sympathy card despite taking negative comments.

Task queen is what she was named for her terrific performance in whatever task allocated by Bigg Boss.

She was one of the few contestants who were targeted by the housemates and many thought that she was a deserving candidate for the finale.

But the south actress fought it our and became the finalist of the show, as the audiences supported her play and felt she was deserving to be in TOP three.

She had made headlines for her relationship with Jaan and then her friendship with Rahul and Rubina.

Nikki was one of the most straight forward contestants which irked the housemates a lot.

She might not have won the show but she surely has left her mark in the hearts of her fans and the country, her family and friends are super proud of her.

