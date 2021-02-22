BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Nikki Tamboli speaks about the special gift that Salman Khan gave every contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 as come to an end Rubina is the winner of the show. This season is quite special as so many rules of the house were changed where contestants were eliminated and brought back while the makers had to bring in the challengers to increase the TRP of the show.

Nikki was of the strong contestant of the house and the south actress gave her best foot in the game and played it so well. She used to give her 100 per cent during the tasks and was one of the few contestants who gave content to the show.

She was picked up by Salman Khan during the weekend ka episode as for misbehaviour with another contestant, she was the youngest from a lot of housemates.

Nikki had grabbed the headlines for her friendship with Jaan which created a stir outside.

But at the end by fighting all odds she became the top three contestants in the show, and emerged as the second runner up of the show.

Now Nikki interacted with the media, post the finale and spoke about the special gift that Salman Khan gave all the contestant.

As we all know the turquoise silver bracelet is nothing short of identity for Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. Apparently, the actor considers this bracelet as his lucky charm.

The actor has gone a step ahead. This time he has given the replica of his iconic bracelets to the top five contestants. Nikki Tamboli informed, “Salman Sir gifted top 5 contestants the replica of his iconic bracelet, but the stone that adorned the bracelet varied.

I got the grey coloured stone based on my moon-sign, whilst Rakhi got something similar to that of Salman sir’s bracelet. This was indeed a very special gift for each one of us.

Well, that’s a very special gesture from Salman Khan and he has always taken the housemates under his wings and guided them on the show and showed them the right path.

