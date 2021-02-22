BIGG BOSS 14 Finale: Rahul Vaidya emerges as the first runner up of the show followed by Nikki and Aly

MUMBAI: Today Bigg Boss 14 came to an end and Rubina was declared as the winner of the show. The battle between the top two contestants was Rubina and Rahul.

Much before the finale, the audiences had a clue that the top two contestants were Rubina and Rahul.

Nikki was the third runner of the show followed by Aly who was the fourth runner up of the show. Aly was the first to get evicted from the show after being the finalist of the show.

Whereas Rakhi left the show with Rs. 14 Lakhs and thus was out of the finale.

Aly Goni’s fans tried their best to bring him to the top two contestants but they couldn’t surpass Rahul and Rubina’s fan following.

(ALSO READ: I never took 'Bigg Boss' as a game show, and Aly never spoiled my game: Jasmin Bhasin)

All the contestants gave their best in the show but in the end, only one can win and that Rubina took home the trophy and winning the prize amount.

The Top 5 finalist of the show is any which ways the winner of the show because reaching this far is not easy as the game is all about mental and physical strength.

But it was a close call between Rahul and Rubina.

Rubina took home the trophy.

Well, finally the show has come to an end, and soon within six months, Salman Khan promised to be back with Bigg Boss season 15.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movie stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Fans call Rahul Vaidya the Kabir Singh of television, root for his win)