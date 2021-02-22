BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Rahul Vaidya says he was disheartened that he didn’t win, reveals his plans with Disha Parmar, Aly Goni and Jasmin

MUMBAI: Today Bigg Boss 14 came to an end and Rubina was declared as the winner of the show. The battle between the top two contestants was Rubina and Rahul.

He was a deserving contestant, as he played the game since day one.

Although he had walked out of the house owing to being homesick, he was brought back on public demand and soon bounced back in the game.

He was quite the underdog, as initially, his game was quite weak, but then it picked up and Rahul became one of the strongest contestants of the house.

Quite a few times, he had grabbed the headlines from his comment on nepotism and his fights with Jasmin, Rubina, and Abhinav.

It was on this show that Rahul also made his relationship with television actress Disha Parmar official.

His friendship with Aly has been much appreciated. They share a true bond that was unconditional, and the two stood by each other like a pillar of strength and gave us major friendship goals.

Rahul most of the time didn’t get along with half the housemates but was in constant fights with Rubina.

Today, he has fought against all these odds in the show and emerged as the first runner up of the show.

Post the finale, Team Telkychakkar spoke to Rahul Vaidya and asked him what was his thoughts when he was on the stage with Salman Khan.

To which the singer said that he was hoping that Salman would lift his hand and declare him as the winner but he is happy for Rubina, but he wished to lift the trophy.

We then asked him about his friendship with Aly and how the equation as changed with Jasmin to which the singer said that he was happy to see that Jasmin realised her mistake and understood him.

He also said that now post the show, he along with Disha and Aly – Jasmin has a lot of plans for exploring new places and will be going out and having a lot of fun.

In the end, Rahul concluded that Aly and his friendship is a true one and this bond in for a lifetime.

Well, though Rahul couldn’t win the trophy he has won many hearts.

