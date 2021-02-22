BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Rahul Vaidya speaks about what was the issue between Rubina and him

MUMBAI: The end of Bigg Boss season and Rubina is the winner of the show and Rahul Vaidya became the first runner up of the show.

His story is of an underdog wherein the initial days no one could have ever thought he would have come this far. The seniors ( Hina and Gauahar) wanted him to be evicted but it was Siddarth Shukla who fought for the boy and seems like his trust in him worked as today he is the first runner up of the show.

Rahul was in the headlines for his constant fight with Rubina and Abhinav and the three never got along on the show. His friendship with Aly will be taking as an example on this show, as it's very difficult to make true friendship in such a scenario.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's mother approves of his son's pairing with Telly fame Disha Parmar and awaits Disha's response to Rahul's proposal)

It was on this very show that Rahul made his relationship with Disha official by proposing her on national Tv.

He was one of the few contestants who reached the finale by playing the game all alone and he had no support except for Aly. He stood strong and played the game and today emerged as the first runner up of the show.

Finally, the top two contestants were Rahul and Rubina two contestants who never got along on the show.

Team Tellychakkar spoke to Rahul and asked him what was the real issue between him and Rubina to which he said that even they don’t know what was the reason and from where this enmity began?

He further said that when he and Rubina were waiting for the live votes to get over they were discussing the same thing but couldn’t find the reason and they don’t remember from where it started.

In the show, he did say that he finds out what was the reason because the two of them had maximum fights in the house.

