BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Rakhi Sawant walks out of the show taking Rs. 14 lakhs

MUMBAI: Finally, the end of Bigg Boss and today was the finale of the show and Ritiesh Deshmukh came into the house and gave a surprise to the contestant.

Rakhi Sawant is of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and Bollywood. The actress has come up the hard way and has struggled a lot to reach where she is today.

She is known as the entertainer number one in the Bigg Boss house where currently she is grabbing the headlines for her fights with the contestants.

The actress entered the house as a challenger and have become the finalist of the show and is gaining a good amount of support and votes.

Now during the finale, Bigg Boss gave an option to the contestants to take Rs. 14 lakhs and walk out of the show.

Rakhi Sawant decided to take the money and walk out as she is in need of the money and thus was eliminated from the finale.

But there is no doubt that Rakhi gave a tough competition to all the contestants and entertained the audience and brought in the required TRP’s of the show.

Well, we are sure from here Rakhi as a wonderful career to look forward too.

So now the top four contestants are Aly, Nikki, Rahul and Rubina.

