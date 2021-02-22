BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Rubina thanked all her fans for her victory; says she is nothing without their support and love

MUMBAI: Finally, it is the end of Bigg Boss 14, as Rubina emerges as the winner of the show. She was a deserving contestant, as she played the game since day one.

Rubina since day one has left a mark in the Bigg Boss house and in the audience’s mind, and she is the favourite of many.

She is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house, and since day one, the actress has played the game well and stood out from the others in the house.

She was seen in almost every episode, and the game often revolved around her. She has a very strong personality.

Even before entering the house, Rubina had a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all, and her fans are going all out to shower her with their love and support.

She is the only contestant in this season who has been nominated every single week and has topped the voting lines and been saved.

She has been picked on every weekend by Salman Khan and has been grilled by the host, but she has put forth her points and opinions with dignity.

Post her win Rubina came live and on lifting the trophy, Rubina posthumously thanked all her fans and has promised an Insta live session wherein she would discuss the details about her stay in the BB14 house. She went on to say that her 143 days in the BB wouldn’t have been this smooth without the support of her fans.

Rubina also mentioned that she is the fan of all her fans and this window hers would have been incomplete without them. She dedicated this trophy to her fans. She said, “she is nothing without them and her win wouldn’t have been possible without the relentless support of her fans.”

Well, no doubt that Rubina has a massive fan following and is loved by the audiences for her game.

