BIGG BOSS 14 Finale: THESE Bigg Boss 14 contestants won't be seen during the finale of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is coming to an end we are just one day away from the finale, all the fans of the contestants are going all out to make their favourite win the show.

Along with the audience’s the contestants are also getting ready for the finale where one can see them getting ready for their acts.

Rubina and Rahul will be having a dance off together, Aly – Jasmine and Rubina – Abhinav too will be performing for the finale.

There is also news doing the rounds that Eijaz and Pavitra too will be performing on the stage though there is no confirmation about the same.

Now as per media reports it seems that there will be a few contestants who won’t be part of the finale.

It seems that Shehzad and Sara might not be a part of the finale as they refused to come as they feel their eviction was unfair.

But the rest of the contestants will be part of the show and tomorrow the nation will know who would be the winner of the show.

