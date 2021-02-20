Bigg Boss 14 finale: Wow! Live votes during the finale will decide the winner

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is coming to an end. We are just one day away from the finale. The fans of the contestants are going all out to make their favourite win the show.

As we all know, the voting lines are open till tomorrow at 12 PM, and the finale is expected to happen in the evening.

Until now, fans and viewers were voting through the Voot app, which is free, but tomorrow, when the finale will happen, the voting lines will be shifted to Voot Select.

The makers have decided that when the top 2 contestants will be announced, they will make their way on to the stage, and that’s when the live voting will begin by the audiences.

Fans will have to subscribe for Voot Select in order to be part of the live voting, and whichever contestant will get the maximum votes will be declared as the winner of the show.

This is not the first time live voting is happening. It had taken place during Bigg Boss 11, where the audiences had to choose between Hina and Shilpa. Shilpa emerged as the winner of the show.

Well, tomorrow finally Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end, and the viewers will get their winner.

Aly, Rahul, Rubina, Rakhi, and Nikki are the top five finalists of the show. May the best contestant win.

