Bigg Boss 14: Finally! Bigg Boss enters top 10 shows on television

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most successful and loved reality shows of television, and its latest season is coming to an end in just a day or two.

Initially, when the show began, Season 14 couldn’t gain good TRPs, and the audiences were finding it difficult to connect with the show.

It could be because of the contestants or the format and tasks. The makers to pep the show up had introduced challengers, and post their entry, the show picked up a little.

At the beginning, though they had seniors like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Siddarth Shukla, the show couldn’t gain good viewership.

It was just a few weeks back that the show picked up when the fight began to happen between Rakhi–Rubina–Abhinav.

Post that, even Weekend Ka Vaar had a good opening when it came to TRPs, especially when Rubina and Rakhi were slammed by Salman Khan.

Now, when the show is nearing its finale, it has finally entered the top 10 shows on the BARC ratings and has gained good TRPs in the past 2–3 weeks.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya-Rubina Dilaik gear up for grand finale performance; SEE PICTURES)

This week, the show is on the 10th position.

The show gained a TRP rating of 1.8 (weekdays) and 2.4 (weekends).

Seems like the connection week and the finale task worked for the show, and the audiences loved watching it. Hence, the TRP combining weekday and weekend episodes helped it enter top ten.

Now, because of the finale, there is more talk about the show, and it keeps trending on social media.

Well at least the show made it to the top 10 before the finale, as this season, the makers and audiences had lost hope.

Congratulations to the team of Bigg Boss Season 14!

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik says these ‘two persons’ HURT her feelings)