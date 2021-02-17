Bigg Boss 14: Finally! Disha Parmar breaks her silence on Rubina and Rahul's bond

MUMBAI: Disha and Rahul are undoubtedly the most talked-about television couple right now. Their story came into the limelight when Rahul proposed to the actress in the Bigg Boss house.

Since then, she has been mentioned in the game a couple of times. She even surprised Rahul during Valentine’s Day and said that she would marry him.

Post her exit from the house, we saw a new bond between Rahul and Rubina, where they were seen talking about relationships. They also shared a dance, and Rahul dedicated a song to his fellow contestant.

Since day one, the two never got along and were at loggerheads. In fact, until last week, they were enemies.

Now, a netizen asked Disha what she thinks about this special bond of Rahul and Rubina, to which she said that it is interesting as the two have lived together for five months under one roof and it was bound to happen at one point.

Disha called the episode in which Rahul sang a song for Rubina an iconic one and said that Rubina looks like Juhi Chawla.

Well, there is no doubt that this sudden bond between Rahul and Rubina is loved by fans, and they are disappointed that the bond began so late.

