Bigg Boss 14: Gauhar Khan can't keep calm as she is going to be a bride in a week; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan is soon will be walking the aisle with the love of her life. After months of speculation, and having dropped many hints, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their engagement last month and are now all set to take their relationship to the next level. The actor who is going to get married to her beau Zaid Darbar on December 25 is still not able to sink in the fact that she is going to be a bride in a week. She recently took to her Instagram stories to share a boomerang and captioned it with, 'Seriously am I gonna be a bride in a week?' As her wedding is just around the corner, we can't wait to see wedding festivities pictures and of course their first picture as man and wife.



On December 1, Gauahar announced the wedding news by sharing some dreamy pictures with the man of her life along with a note that read, "The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”

Just now, Khan shared a caricature wedding invitation on her Instagram where she tagged it as 'cute'.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani Senior while Zaid is an actor-dancer, a son of composer Ismail Darbar.

Well, it would be a total delight to see the gorgeous Gauhar Khan as a bride.

