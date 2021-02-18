Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Abhinav Shukla- Rubina Dilaik win 'Best Jodi' award; the former reacts

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most popular television shows. The show is gearing up for its finale. Contestants Abhinav Shukla and finalist Rubina Dilaik, fondly known as 'RubiNav' by their fans, won the 'best jodi' award on Salman Khan's controversial reality show. The couple, who went through their ups and downs, and were on the verge of divorce before entering the house, beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the award.

Abhinav, who was evicted earlier this month, took to his verified Instagram account and reacted to the win. Sharing a photo of him and Rubina, Abhinav wrote, "We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."

Take a look at Abhinav's post below.

For the uninformed, earlier this week, on Valentine's Day, Abhinav had re-entered the house to take his wife Rubina on a socially distanced date. He accepted that he let logic get in the way of emotions, because of which, their relationship suffered. Abhinav also ended up re-proposing to his wife for marriage, making her turn red with blushing.

