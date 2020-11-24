Bigg Boss 14: Here's why inmate Rubina Diliak lashed out at husband and co-inmate Abhinav Shukla prior to the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik has been advised by fans, host Salman Khan and producer Ekta Kapoor to play her own game and follow her instincts instead of playing according to her husband Abhinav Shukla.

The actress, who kept on asking Abhinav to not interfere in her fights with Rahul Vaidya, lost her cool while prepping up for the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. In the half an hour late-night special episode of Bigg Boss 14, the fight that Rubina had with husband Abhinav and which she had also mentioned to host Salman Khan was finally shown.

During the episode, all the contestants were rehearsing their acts which they had to perform in front of Producer Ekta Kapoor. While Abhinav was guiding Eijaz Khan about what all happened during Rahul and Jasmin's fight, he happened to say that Rubina had supported Jasmin Bhasin when she threw water on Rahul. This irked Rahul and he started questioning Jasmin that how can her 'close friend' Rubina Dilaik guide her wrong in the game. Soon, the matter went out of hand as Rubina and Rahul got into an ugly argument. Rubina cleared her point to Rahul that she was supporting her friend Jasmin and she sees nothing wrong in it. Both Rubina and Rahul were shouting at the top of their voices and suddenly Abhinav came there and started whistling. This did not go down well with Rubina, who got very angry at her husband and asked him to shut up and not interfere.

She continued to shout at him that there was no need for him to get involved in the fight. This was the first time Rubina was seen shouting her lungs out at Abhinav and in front of all the housemates as everyone was practising for the act together in the bedroom.

This was the same incident which Rubina had mentioned about to Salman Khan during WKW and had even got emotional while explaining.

