Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Rakhi Sawant made Kamya Punjabi cry

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is in its last phase. The reality show will come to an end in a few days. In the top five are Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. While the fans of all the stars are rooting for their favourite, some celebrities and ex-contestants of the show are also cheering for the contestants. Kamya Panjabi is rooting for Rakhi Sawant. She often tweets in support of the Main Hoon Na actress and praises her entertainment quotient. This time around, Kamya got teary-eyed because of Rakhi.

The Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress tweeted, "Rakhi jitni aasaani se hasaati hai waise hi rula bhi diya #BB14 @ColorsTV #RakhiSawant." In yesterday's episode, as the contestants celebrated Valentine's day, Rakhi Sawant shed tears talking about her relationship with husband Ritesh. She stated that she has never spent any Valentine's Day with him and she really misses him. Rakhi also stated that she thought Ritest was her 'destiny' but she doesn't know anymore. It was very emotional to see Rakhi expressing her feelings.

In another tweet, Kamya praised Rakhi Sawant for being the entertainer that she is. She also stated that Bigg Boss 14 will be known as Rakhi's season. She wrote, "Winner chahe koi bhi bane.... BiggBoss Season 14 jaana jayega #RakhiSawant ke naam se Grinning face with smiling eyes kaha se le aati hai yeh itna entertainment Grinning faceGrinning faceGrinning face #BB14

