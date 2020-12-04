Bigg Boss 14: Housemates gang up against Rahul Vaidya for disrespecting the ladies of the house

MUMBAI: Colors' show Bigg Boss 14 is inching towards the end and we have already got two finalists who have managed to make their position in the finale.

Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan are the two contestants who have made it to the finale.

In the upcoming episode, Rahul Vaidya faces the wrath of all the contestants.

Bigg Boss asks every contestant to take one name who don't deserve to be in the finals.

A lot of contestants were targetted, however, Rahul received a severe backlash from the contestants.

Eijaz, Rubina, Abhinav and Nikki Tamboli slam Rahul for his disrespecting behaviour towards the females.

Rahul has always been quite upfront and never maintained dignity, especially while talking to females.

Well, it will be interesting to how Rahul manages to survive in the house with so many enemies around him.

