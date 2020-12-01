Bigg Boss 14: Housemates questions Abhinav-Rubina about their divorce, the couple refuse to give any clarification

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 saw a huge twist in the game when Bigg Boss announced another task to acquire the immunity stone from Rubina Dilaik in order to survive in the house and win the ticket to the finale.

Bigg Boss asked the contestants to reveal one secret of themselves on national television which is known by very few people.

The contestants geared up and took the challenge. Everyone opened up about some bitter pasts of their lives which made them extremely emotional.

Rubina Dilaik's confession about how she and Abhinav Shukla were set to get divorced had shocked everyone.

The actress had revealed how both of them had given each other a few month's time to sort their differences. Rubina and Abhinav got extremely emotional as it was a testing phase of their career.

In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss announces that one contestant will get eliminated and in order to survive in the house, they will have to answer a lot of questions.

The housemates question Abhinav and Rubina about their divorce. However, both refuse to divulge any details.

This irks the contestants and they accuse both of lying and hogging the limelight by saying such things.

Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik among others grill Abhinav and Rubina, however, both clearly deny talking about it.

