Bigg Boss 14: THIS is how Aly reacted to Kashmera Shah saying that she will expose Jasmin's game!

MUMBAI: Aly’s exit from the show has shocked many of his fans and the audiences. He didn’t get evicted because of people’s votes but because he was stuck in a tricky situation.

Fans feel that it’s not acceptable to evict him like this and that he deserves to be in the game as he is a strong contestant.

The challengers will be entering the house, soon, and Kashmera Shah in one of the promos had challenged Jasmine’s game. She had said that during the weekdays, Jasmin is in full form, fighting, screaming, and crying, but when the weekends come, she acts like a cute baby. So she is confused as to who the real Jasmine is.

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Aly Goni and asked him what was his take on Kashmera’s challenge, to which he said that she is senior in the game and she knows how to play it. She should understand that during the weekend ka vaar, everyone is showing respect to Salman Khan and no one is mad to scream and argue with him.

He comes with experience and he is a superstar and everyone should respect that. That’s why Jasmine is giving that respect and speaking very calmly to him. He knows that Jasmin is capable of handling anything and she can face every challenge that comes her way.

Well, no doubt that Jasmin is one of the strong contestants of the house, and we hope that soon Aly too will soon be back, as fans will be super excited to see him play the game with the challengers.

