Bigg Boss 14: How Manu Punjabi is quietly manipulating the game

09 Dec 2020 08:43 PM
MUMBAI: Manu Punjabi has entered the ongoing Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, and he has already started manipulating the game in order put himself in a position of advantage in the house.

The week started with the challengers, who are previous Bigg Boss contestants, entering the show. While Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Kashmera Shah entered the house with fun and music, Manu made his way into the house silently, surprising the housemates. In fact, the silent entry has defined his game so far.

In just a few days in the house, he has become the captain, and that too with everyone's support and without any opposition. This shows the bonds he has formed inside the house -- which is crucial to survive.

"Well played #ManuPunjabi thats how the game should be... good strategy #BB14," tweeted actress Kamya Punjabi about Manu's game plan for captainship.

There might be many claiming that the relationships inside the houses are fake, but Manu's bond with Manveer Gurjar is something that most fans remember from the tenth season of the reality show.

Manu's initial days inside the house this time also teases that the viewers can expect something similar inside the house. He has formed a close alliance with Eijaz Khan, Arshi, and Kashmera, but is also on good terms with other housemates, and is seen having light moments with them,too.

"Don't care whether sanchalak is fair or unfair @manupunjabim3 has changed the atmosphere of the house since he came in #goodgoing #ManuPunjabi He is the REAL mastermind," a fan wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted: "ManuPunjabi is ruling the show."

At the moment, Manu is driving the game of the show, and it will be interesting to watch how Rakhi Sawant changes it with her entry.

