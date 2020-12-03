Bigg Boss 14: THIS is how the evicted contestants will re-enter the show along with the challengers!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 has an exciting twist coming up for the audience. The mid-season finale will be held soon, and only four contestants from the present season will be going to the next level.

In phase two of the game, the present contestants will be joined by ex-contestants of the show. Mastermind Vikas Gupta will be coming along with his challengers Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan.

Now we have already seen how Aly and Kavita got eliminated from the show. Aly himself got evicted and saved Jasmine whereas Kavita walked away from the house.

( ALSO READ: Manu Punjabi calls Shehnaaz Gill his SISTER! )

Ejaz and Abhinav have already become the finalist of the show and now three more three contestants will be evicted and will join Aly and Kavita.

Now as per media reports, it seems that the challengers will be changeling the evicted contestants and then owing to that two of the evicted contestants will re-enter the house along with the challengers.

Well, it seems pretty interesting to see who will be entering the house post the finale and will be playing along with the challengers!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya calls Rubina Dilaik 'NAAGIN', says she is appropriate for the role)