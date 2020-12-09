Bigg Boss 14: Inmates Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta slam each other inside the house 

MUMBAI: In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, the challengers were seen lifting the mood of the house. Arshi Khan, who is talkative by nature, kept talking continuously, which irritated quite a few contestants of the house.

While the troupe was seated in the garden area and Vikas Gupta was in the kitchen area, Arshi Khan joked that Vikas has a deal with the creative head of Bigg Boss and he discusses things with them.

Vikas Gupta overheard this and told Arshi Khan, "Naagin dassna band kar.".

This led to a fight between Vikas and Arshi wherein, the former asked him to maintain distance and said that he is avoiding her. Arshi said that Vikas is trying to gain sympathy and even calls him 'shameless'.

Arshi Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 11, tells him, "Tumhari harkatein sab jaante hain, sympathy gain mat karo, bhak yahan se.".

This irks Vikas and he asks Arshi about his 'harkatein' by saying, "Befaltu ki bakwaas kar rahi ho (You are talking nonsense).", to which, Arshi Khan further retorted that his image is already tarnished by saying, "Tum already badnaam ho.".

Later, Arshi announced that Vikas Gupta has become her major enemy in this house, and she will never speak to him. Arshi took Vikas' swear and said, she will ignore and avoid him the entire season.

Arshi Khan also told Vikas Gupta in anger that she has become her enemy and warned him to save himself if he can. She said, "Dushman ban gayi mai teri, tujh mein dam hai toh tu bach ja nalla mastermind.".

