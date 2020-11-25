Bigg Boss 14: Inmates open-up about experiencing weird and eerie incidents inside the house of Bigg Boss 14 

MUMBAI: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, few housemates were seen talking about experiencing haunted and creepy incidents in the house.

It all started with Pavitra and Eijaz noticing that the gas was on while going off to sleep. Eijaz gets shocked and Pavitra asks him if he did it. He straight away refuses and even swears on his mother. He even asks her to not say these things as he sleeps outside.

The next morning, Eijaz and Pavitra all the housemates about the eerie incident that they noticed last night. Pavitra shares it with everyone that she noticed the gas was on and the pan was not that hot.

Rubina quickly adds that she had problems getting sleep and Nikki also says that she had seen something black near the couch.

Jasmin was seeing laughing it all off.

However, Abhinav also adds that he has also seen something black passing by in the living areas couch and Nikki agrees to him saying she had shared about it with Rubina. Abhinav adds that people are taking things lightly but there's certainly something wrong.

Eijaz shares with everyone that during the night after the incident, he took a round of the entire house including the bathroom. Aly Goni teases him and asks if that's the reason, he was sleeping inside as he got scared. He even adds that he always feels that someone is passing by when he is asleep.

Later, in the night Eijaz tells everyone that Pavitra and he were in the garden area when Pavitra felt someone slapped her on her neck. She froze and started crying out of pain.

While everyone believed Pavitra, Nikki and Kavita were seen laughing over the incident. Pavitra was seen with a stiff neck and she also got agitated that few housemates are not trusting her.

Keep reading this space for more updates about Bigg Boss 14.

Credit: Bombay Time