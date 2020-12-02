Bigg Boss 14: It's a Birthday away from twins for Kashmera Shah as she is all set to enter the show! Read on to know why 

MUMBAI: Actress Kashmera Shah who has proved her mettle in the Big Boss House with her stint is all set to enter the house this season over the weekend. Kashmera, who celebrates her birthday today, has been away from home as she is quarantined before she enters the show.

This is the first time she is not with her 3-year-old twins on her birthday. The actress, who is emotional for being away from her family this year, is also extremely excited for her Bigg Boss entry.

Here's a video of the actress's celebration all by herself. Watch the video below.

Earlier, in the year 2006, Kashmera was a contestant in Season 1 and she also entered the house in season 13 to support her sis-in-law Aarti Singh, who was one of the contestants in the run of Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Over these years, she has been loved by the audiences for her leadership quality and straightforwardness. She is brave, witty, outspoken, strong headed, firm, positive, humorous and above all fearless.

Well, it would be interesting to see Kashmera spreading her magic yet again on the show, Here's wishing the hot and sassy actress a Very Happy Birthday

